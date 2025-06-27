Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller Housefull 5 is inches away from becoming the most successful film in the franchise. Exciting times are ahead as Sajid Nadiadwala‘s production is also set to unlock the 300 crore club, the first ever for the film series. Scroll below for day 21 worldwide update!

Housefull 5 Domestic Collections

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has completed 3 weeks in theatres, earning 193.39 crores. It is the #2 Bollywood film of 2025 at the box office and will also be the second Hindi release this year to unlock the 200 crore club in India.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Collection

In 21 days, Housefull 5 has accumulated 286.01 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes around 59.90 crore gross* from the overseas circuits. The comedy thriller is now only around 3 crores away from axing the global lifetime of Housefull 4 (291.08 crores).

Check out the Housefull franchise ranked as per worldwide box office collections:

Housefull 4: 291.08 crores Housefull 5: 286.01 crores Housefull 3: 150.55 crores Housefull 2: 153.76 crores Housefull: 98.37 crores

Housefull 5 vs Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid worldwide grossers

The streak of success seems to be never-ending. The comedy thriller is also set to become Akshay Kumar’s most successful film at the worldwide box office. Today, it will beat Sooryavanshi and gain the #1 spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid worldwide grossers below:

Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crores Housefull 5 – 286.01 crores OMG 2 – 220 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 145.73 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crores Ram Setu – 83.02 crores Bachchan Paandey – 73.29 crores Raksha Bandhan – 63.35 crores

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary (21 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 193.39 crores

India gross: 228.20 crores

Budget recovery: 86%

Overseas gross – 59.90 crores (estimated)

(estimated) Worldwide gross – 286.01 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

