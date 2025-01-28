Sky Force has been performing very well at the ticket windows. It is achieving milestones in the domestic circuit, but the pace has been slow in the overseas market. There’s good news as Akshay Kumar starrer has unlocked the 100 crore club worldwide. Check out the latest box office update after 4 days.

Domestic Box Office Collection

The Republic Day 2025 release has successfully passed the Monday test. It brought in box office collections of 8.10 crores, surpassing expectations yet again. The net total in the domestic market concludes at 81.30 crores after 4 days. Including taxes, gross earnings of around 95.93 crores have been added to the kitty.

Overseas Box Office Collection

As mentioned earlier, it seems the audience in the international circuit is not very interested in Sky Force. On day 4, it raked in estimated earnings of 1 crore* gross to the kitty. The international total now stands at 7.50 crores.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar has added another feather to his cap as Sky Force has minted 103.43 crores* gross worldwide. It’s a huge sigh of relief for the superstar, who’s been struggling with flops since the post-pandemic era.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net – 81.30 crores

India gross – 95.93 crores

Overseas gross – 7.50 crores *

* Worldwide gross – 103.43 crores*

Sky Force vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar’s latest release is now only 8.21 crores away from surpassing his 2024 outing, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It had made worldwide earnings of 11.64 crores gross.

He has previously surpassed his recent flops, Sarfira, Mission Raniganj, and Khel Khel Mein, in the opening weekend.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

