Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day release, Sky Force, seems to be striking chords with the audience. The action drama wasn’t expected to hit the double-digit score on the opening day but surpassed expectations by leaps and bounds. On its first Monday, it has stayed on similar lines as predictions made for day 1. Scroll below for the latest updates!

A surprise, yet again!

As per early estimates, Sky Force stayed in the range of 7-7.75 crores on its first Monday. However, it looks like Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial grew massively during the evening and night shows. The official figures are out, and it has earned 8.10 crores on day 4. It witnessed a dip of 47% compared to 15.30 crores made on the opening day.

The 4-day total of Sky Force concludes at 81.30 crores. Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Total: 81.30 crores

It is to be noted that there were discounted ticket prices on day 1. However, Monday was a regular working day without any ongoing promotions. Considering that factor, the day 4 figures are quite decent. It is now to be seen how the film holds up in the remaining days of the first week. In order to become a successful affair, it must cross its budget and earn over 150 crores+ in its lifetime.

Sky Force vs Akshay Kumar’s 2024 releases

It was a tough year as Akshay Kumar delivered a string of flops in 2024. Here’s a list with the total box office collections:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores

Sarfira – 24.30 crores

Khel Khel Mein – 40.32 crores

The combined total of Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein’s lifetime stands at 64.62 crores. Within only four days of Sky Force’s theatrical release, Akshay Kumar already stands 25% higher. It is to be seen whether the Republic Day outing will surpass the combined total of all his 2024 releases.

(Please note that Singham Again and Stree 2 are not being considered as they were only cameo roles)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ajith Kumar Offered 22% Higher Salary Than His Biggest Paycheck, Joins Thalapathy Vijay & Rajinikanth To Achieve This Milestone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News