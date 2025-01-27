Pushpa 2 has achieved many milestones at the Indian box office. It is currently the highest-grossing film in the domestic circuit. Allu Arjun starrer has also surpassed every single Hindi film to accumulate the highest earnings in the language. Yet, it is behind the blockbuster Stree 2 in one arena. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Box Office Collection (8th Weekend)

The action thriller is a force to reckon with. Despite many new competitors, it is still witnessing footfalls at the ticket windows. Pushpa 2 has raked in earnings of 1.73 crores in all languages on its eighth weekend. This includes 1.06 crores coming from the Hindi belt alone.

Footfalls in 8th weekend

As per online reports, Pushpa 2 witnessed footfalls of 32.68K on BookMyShow during the last weekend. These figures are great, considering even many new releases fail to fetch such figures. The reloaded version has certainly helped retain the audience at the ticket windows.

Pushpa 2 vs Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 had registered footfalls of a whopping 44.76K in its eighth weekend. This means Pushpa 2 remained almost 27% lower than the blockbuster horror-comedy film.

And the results were visible. Stree 2 made box office collections of 3.03 crores in its eighth weekend, which is almost 185% higher.

Domestic Total

At the Indian box office, Pushpa 2 is now the highest-grossing film, with earnings of 1263.95 crores in all languages. In fact, it is the only Indian movie to have entered the 1200 crore club in the domestic market.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at the second spot with a lifetime total of 1031 crores.

