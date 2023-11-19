There is a lot that’s being said and written about Tiger 3 and its box office performance so far. Yes, expectations were indeed of a lot bigger score. However, if one looks at the numbers so far, they have still actually managed to find an entry into the record books. If one looks at the Week One/first seven-day collections of the film, then they have made it to the all-time Top 10, actually.

This, in fact, also includes Hindi versions of the South films KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion. If one removes these from the equation, then the film is right next to Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2, all of which were released this year and broke one record after another.

This goes on to show that had Tiger 3 been a pre-pandemic film, then it would actually have been sitting right at the top. That’s right, it would actually have been the biggest Week One/first seven-day opener of all time, and that too on Diwali and World Cup release!

This is how top-10 biggest week One/first seven-day collections of Hindi films look like:

Jawan – 369.43 crores Pathaan – 330.25 crores Gadar 2 – 284.63 crores KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 254.97 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 247 crores Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores War – 208.05 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores Sanju – 202.51 crores

The film is bigger than Salman Khan’s Sultan, while Tiger Zinda Hai is even behind. In fact, it has also displaced Dangal from the list, which earned 197.53 crores in its first week and was the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever before Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan happened! Yes, Tiger 3 won’t make as much as any of the films in this Top-10, each of which went past the 300 crores mark. However, by no means it’s a goner as it’s been made out to be in certain segments of media.

