The month of December is going to witness the biggest battle of Indian cinema in recent times as Dunki and Salaar will be locking horns at the box office. With still over a month to go, the advance booking for Prabhas’ magnum opus has already been made open in overseas, and the response has been superb. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the biggie was initially scheduled to release on 28th September but got postponed due to pending post-production work and reshoots. Now, the date of 22nd December has been finalized, but this time, there won’t be a solo release as even Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani is looking to capitalize on the vacation of Christmas and New Year.

Ahead of the September release date, the makers of Salaar had opened advance booking very early, and the response was phenomenal. However, the money was refunded later as the film was postponed. This time, yet again, the response has been impressive as initial trends suggest a solid start at the overseas box office.

As per trade reports flowing in, Salaar has sold tickets over 4,100 in the USA for 435 shows. This ticket sales account for a gross of over $100,000. This is a solid start and suggests a mind-blowing collection from premieres. It is also learned that response is really good in the UK, too.

Salaar has already into battle mode, and no doubt, it’ll pose a big competition for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the overseas box office. Speaking about Prabhas’ previous films, both Radhe Shyam and Adipurush took a good start but went downhill due to negative word-of-mouth.

The upcoming action thriller is expected to record a bumper opening, and several factors support it. Prashanth Neel is coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, and if rumors are to be believed, the film is connected to KGF with a cameo of Yash in the climax. Even though we don’t know if it’s true, it has surely spiked buzz for the biggie and will surely reflect at the box office.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film will be released in two parts.

