At this time, when it seemed like only a miracle could save Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-loved franchise’s threequel Tiger 3, the miracle has finally happened. The film, which slowed down after having a decent run during the festival and holiday season, declined drastically on Friday. It was looking like there was no going back to great numbers, but Saturday instilled a new hope for the film!

It was expected that the weekend might bring relief for Maneesh Sharma’s action extravaganza after the film refused to pick up any pace on day 6, Friday. Saturday indeed worked like magic for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger threequel.

As per early trends, Tiger 3 has taken a good jump of almost 38% on Saturday, day 7 of its release, and has collected almost in the same range of 16 – 18 crore. This will bring the one-week total for the film in the range of 218 – 219 crore in India.

Tiger 3, on the sixth day, crossed the 200 crore mark, and Salman Khan is already happy with the film’s performance. But while he said in the film, “Sasural khatre mein hai, Damaad ki duty karne jaa raha hoon,” Friday made us genuinely feel that at this point of time, “Ye poori film hi khatre mein hai!” And no matter what duty Bhaijaan serves, redemption seems a very tough road for the film right now.

However, redemption and Salman Khan go hand in hand, and it seems like Tiger 3 is promising good numbers for Saturday. Earlier, Salman Khan, in a media interaction, mentioned that the audience would return to the film after the World Cup match.

Well, we hope his hope survives, and his fans don’t disappoint him after the World Cup ends. If the film picks up pace after Monday, it will be a clear statement that Bhai and his fans are here to stay as long as they want, as much as they want!

For the unversed, Tiger 3 opened at 44.50 crore on the day of Diwali Puja, November 12. The film collected 148.50 crore in three days, and the six-day total currently stands at 201.50 crore. The final one-week collection will take the total close to 220 crore. Salman Khan now might officially tell ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan, “Aatishbazi tumne shuru ki, khatam main karoonga!”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

