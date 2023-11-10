Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for their Spy Universe film Tiger 3, which is ready to release in the theatres on Diwali, November 12. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, this will be the third installment of Spy World, which was originally created by Kabir Khan with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. While this will be the third Tiger film for Sal-Kat, it will be their seventh outing together!

Salman and Katrina, for the first time, collaborated on David Dhawan’s comedy film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, which was released in the year 2005. This was a time when Bhaijaan and his comic timing were performing well at the Box Office, and so did this comedy film also starring Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan, and Arshad Warsi.

While Katrina Kaif made her film debut in 2003 with Boom and also worked in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar, she was relaunched with Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and instantly clicked with the audiences as Salman Khan’s new muse. However, they collaborated next on Partner, in 2007, again a David Dhawan film, and this time, Kat was not paired with Salman. In fact, the film had a strange pairing of Katrina and Govinda, which was unbelievable enough to generate intrigue. The film was a hit at the Box Office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif next collaborated in 2008 for Subhash Ghai’s Yuvraaj, which tanked at the Box Office. Their first blockbuster collab came with Yash Raj Film’s Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, and the film collected 198 crore at the Box Office. This was followed by the sequel of this particular Spy World – Tiger Zinda Hai, which collected 339 crore at the Box Office, and collectively, the two Tiger films earned 537 crore.

Before coming together for Tiger 3 in 2023, Salman and Katrina reunited for Bharat in 2019, which marked their sixth film together. The film fared well but could not earn a clean Hit status. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to star in the film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, but she walked out at the last minute with Kat coming to the rescue.

With Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are coming together for the seventh time, and they will take their cumulative total across 1000 crore for sure. However, this number will be much less than Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s almost 1700 crore total with five films.

Currently, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif stand at a collective total of around 851 crore from six films. Check out the individual breakdown of these films.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) – 25.8 Crore Partner (2007) – 61 Crore Yuvraaj (2008) – 16.8 Crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012) – 198 Crore Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 339 Crore Bharat (2019) – 211 Crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

