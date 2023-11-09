Shah Rukh Khan might be the last of the stars and the brightest of them all, but he is also undoubtedly the wittiest of them all. A superstar who has been rarely involved in controversies, but when he was involved in one, he addressed them later and apologized for them as well. One such infamous incident was the superstar’s brawl at the Wankhede Stadium, which created quite a stir.

For those who are not aware, SRK was banned from entering the Wankhede Stadium for a period of 5 years after he was involved in a scuffle with the staff ground and security who tried to manhandle his kids. During this incident, while SRK was accused of being drunk and abusing a woman, he maintained that it started with the security pushing his daughter Suhana Khan.

During one of his appearances on Aap ki Adalat, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about this brawl, and he was even told that his wife did not approve of his behavior as well. The host asked Shah Rukh Khan about his wife Gauri Khan‘s statement, where she said, “You lose your temper quite often. The actor jokingly argued, “She is talking about herself. I lost my temper on her. Biwi pe to sab gussa hote hain. Aap bhi karte honge thoda bahut gussa to.”

However, anchor Rajat Sharma was not in the mood to entertain SRK’s wit, and he clearly stated this was the night after the incident at the Wankhede Stadium happened. The anchor informed SRK Gauri Khan told a publication, “Once he was back home, she said, “Don’t lose your temper like that. You lose it too often.”

Shah Rukh Khan was surprised how this statement was in the public domain and joked, “Ye mujhe pata nahi kab usne ye statement public kar diya. Mere ghar itne aasteen ke saanp hain naa, mere biwi aur bacche. Pehle hi jo hai, press waale itni baatein pata kar lete hain. ab biwi bhi batane lag gayi.”

However, he further addressed the incident and revealed that he lost his temper because his kids were involved. He even said that his kids were pushed, and a religious slur was used by the security guard, which pushed SRK to lose his calm. While talking about the incident, he even confirmed telling the official that these are my kids and I am taking them away from the ground. He revealed that the word that was used by the security guard was a ‘gaali’ according to his Delhi genes. “Usne aisa shabd use kiya jo mujhe dilli wala hone ke hisaab se gaali laga. Wo marathi ke andar bhi badtameezi ki hi baat hai. Thoda sa religious si baat thi to wahan main paagal ho gaya aur maarne gaya unko. Halanki maar saka nahi main usko kyunki mere ko police waale bolte rahe ki agar aapne maar diya naa to main jail kar dunga aapko,” the actor narrated.

What happened next might have been unimaginable for Shah Rukh Khan. When he reached home, he thought his family would support him, but he only found a disappointed Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Gauri Khan to his surprise! The actor further narrated, “Main jab ghar aaya to meri biwi ne hi nahi mere baccho ne bhi mujhe bada daanta ki ye bada ill mannered tha. Mere bete ko maine kaha, You saw what happened, and my son was like Papa, but it was too much. You didn’t have to do that. Phir maine apni beti se kaha, but Suhana, he was pushing you, and you saw that he abused and he said something and she was like, ‘yeah but it wasn’t so much that you had to get so angry. You are a big star, you should behave yourself.’ Wahi mujhe bahut sharmindgi ho gayi. Iski punishment meri family aur bacchon ne mujhe de di hai sharminda karke.”

The actor even apologized on the show for his behavior and confessed that he realized how much power he holds over people and that people might want to follow him, so he should have maintained his calm and not reacted the way he reacted!

Well, talk about being humble and being a superstar in the same sentence; then, it got to be this man for sure!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

