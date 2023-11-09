Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after the massive success of his films, Pathaan and Jawan. The superstar will next be seen in a cameo in the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 and also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. While Tiger 3 is scheduled for release on November 12, 2023, Dunki will hit theaters on December 22, 2023. According to the latest report, SRK will also make a special appearance in Suhana Khan’s debut film, The Archies, which will premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Scroll below for more details.

Starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Dot, among others, The Archies is adapted from an American comic book of the same name. Zoya Akhtar shared a glimpse into The Archies world earlier today, dropping an intriguing trailer for the teen musical comedy. The trailer has received wide appreciation from many, including SRK, who took to his official Twitter account to pen a sweet note for the entire team.

Now, according to a Hindustan Times report, Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film. “He is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry into the industry. He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

The insider also revealed that the team is maintaining a quiet front about Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in the The Archies, as they aim to keep it a surprise for fans. Well, if true, this could be the sweetest surprise for SRK’s fans, who are already waiting for his upcoming projects with bated breath.

Meanwhile, earlier today, King Khan, being the doting dad that he is, took to his official Twitter account to pen a heartwarming note for his daughter Suhana‘s first film.

Sharing the trailer of the film, he wrote, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable-like.” He added, “Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film…maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!”

