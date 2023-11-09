Tiger 3’s Hrithik Roshan dialogue gets leaked/spread on social media, but why? Who even asked for it? I am sure HR fans didn’t, and neither did Salman Khan or even ‘Spy Universe’ fans (if there are any) too must’ve felt a little bit sad over reading the same. I’m sure you might think, “If no one asked for this, who actually wanted it?” And the only logical (but probable) answer to this is – Yash Raj Films.

But YRF has always been that monumental production house of Indian cinema that wants to keep everything under wraps, so why so many things regarding Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 are getting out at the very last moment before the film’s release?

Let’s first take a look at what all got out about the film in just the past couple of days. The first thing that came out after the 1-minute long promo (Tiger Is Back) was the news that Hrithik Roshan will also play an important cameo in the film.

Post Hrithik Roshan, the news broke that the filmmakers, at the last moment, got a couple of minutes of footage added to it. What footage is that? Nothing official came out about it, but if you can do 2+2, it’s evident that it might be Hrithik Roshan’s cameo that got added at the last moment.

Yeah, we know how is this even 2+2? Because the footage could also be of something else. But, no. In another news broke by folks down at Bollywood Hungama (which also had the dialogue), it was also reported that Hrithik Roshan’s cameo is exactly 2 minutes and a few seconds. So, it’s not really hard to judge that it’s the cameo, which might be the extra footage added in the end.

But where are we even heading with all this? We, as entertainment websites, publish things that the audience wants and love to read. When did the audience ask for all these details? Can’t we go back to the simpler times when everything was kept under wrap, and we all got amazed seeing the cameos of our favorite stars in other films?

Do you remember how much we loved seeing Shah Rukh Khan entering in his trademark style in Akshay Kumar‘s Heyy Babyy or when Akki did the same to return the favor with his hilarious cameo in Om Shanti Om?

I’m sure many would agree with me on this as we all request the production houses to please keep all these surprises under wrap till the end. It’s easy; y’all have done it in the past, and don’t give up now. It might boost some last-minute ticket sales, but it’ll break the hearts of millions of fans across the globe to know everything beforehand, hampering the surprise they could’ve got in the film.

Tiger 3 releases this Sunday, and we all know it has Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo (and the duration), Hrithik Roshan‘s special appearance (and the duration and even his dialogue), Jr NTR’s probable cameo (thankfully, nothing confirmed about this) and more. So, are you even excited for the film?

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 VS Biggest Indian Openers Of 2023: Salman Khan’s Diwali Release Is Aiming To Surpass Rajinikanth’s Jailer & Be Among Top 5?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News