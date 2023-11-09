Akshay Kumar’s fans are pretty aware of his personal life, as much as about his professional life. Before tying the knot with Twinkle Khanna, he was in the news for his alleged love affair with Bollywood divas Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others. However, after parting ways, it was said that both the actresses were not on the talking terms with Khiladi Kumar. Recently, we came across a video that sees Akki sharing a stage with Tandon, and both are talking about the ‘Dhadkan’ actress.

Recently, a Redditor shared an old video from an award show, and it sees Khiladi Kumar and Raveena sharing a stage and answering a few fun questions asked by the hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The clip has gone, and the trio is getting compared to former lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

The clip opens with Riteish Deshmukh asking Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh’s comparable in the ‘90s, responding to which Akki takes Govinda’s name. Later when they are asked about Malaika Arora’s equivalent in the past, Raveena quickly names Shilpa Shetty, who, however, tells her that Malla has been from the ‘90s, following which Tandon quickly corrects Deshmukh. While naming the actress, Raveena hails her fashion and styling sense.

Later, when they are asked about Karan Johar’s equivalent in the ‘90s, he refrained from taking any name as he felt that no one could ever be KJo other than him. Akshay Kumar said, “Unke jaisa koi piece nahi hai. Uss time koi the hi nahi.. Koi nahi.” Watch it below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens compared Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty with Ranbir Kapoor’s love stories with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “The drama akshay raveena & shilpa gave to Bollywood was even more than dp rk Katrina.”

And another explained, “Akshay and Raveena dated (were secretly engaged) then he apparently cheated on her with Rekha (Raveena has stated Rekha was throwing herself at Akshay) + dumped Raveena & then went on to date Shilpa & then cheated on Shilpa with her friend Twinkle. Then married Twinkle & then cheated on twinkle with Priyanaka. So there’s that.”

A third one wrote, “Raveena, sushmita and shilpa all there are present there. Akshay having nostalgia moment.”

The fourth one showered praises on them and wrote, “I just want to say that both of them have aged like fine wine. Raveena looks So good. They need to do a movie together as the lead actors. Lol.”

The fifth one commented, “Akki cheated on Raveena with Shilpa Shetty and later he cheated on Shilpa Shetty with Twinkle Khanna.” “The struggle is real for all of them to smile and be expressive,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, after OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj, Akshay Kumar has a number of films in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this old video? Do let us know.

