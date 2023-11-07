Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to Alia Bhatt and the duo recently celebrated their daughter, Raha’s first birthday. While he is a doting father now, years ago, Ranbir Kapoor dated many celebrities from Bollywood including Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. While Ranbir’s love story with the two leading ladies of Bollywood has always been the talk of the town, do you know how Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir’s dad reacted when asked about his son’s wedding plans in a throwback interview? Read to know!

Legendary late actor Rishi Kapoor had once spoken about bringing a ‘bahu’ home. The Kapoor & Sons actor revealed that he has no problem with Ranbir’s ex-girlfriends and that he will welcome anyone who marries Ranbir.

Rishi had told Filmfare, “He’s had two relationships in the past with his co-actresses. We’ve had no problem. It’s up to him who he wants as a wife, as a girlfriend or work with as a co-actor. He’s most welcome to marry whoever he wants. We’d only be happy to have a daughter-in-law.”

Deepika Padukone shared an adorable relationship with Rishi Kapoor and often visited him. She even once met Rishi in New York during his cancer treatment. In 2019, Neetu had shared the picture from DP’s NY visit and wrote, “Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

However, Rishi had once lost his cool over the Jawan actress after she made some comments about Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan. Sonam Kapoor and Deepika had openly criticized the latter’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir, who had reportedly cheated on her with Katrina Kaif at that time. “It just shows their class. I would like to tell them to stop giggling all the time and instead grow up and behave maturely. They are there on the show because they are their father`s daughters and not because of their work! I would advise them to stop talking about their colleagues and running them down,” Rishi had said in an interview.

Ranbir and Deepika called it quits in 2009 after dating for 2 years. On the other hand, Katrina and Ranbir dated for 6 years before ending their relationship in 2016. Soon after Ranbir met Alia and fell in love.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor fans are waiting for his next film, Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Even before its release, the film has been making headlines after some netizens claimed that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will have two intervals.

Must Read: When Dilip Kumar’s Father Slapped Him So Hard He Fell On The Floor After A Real-Life ‘Prince Saleem-Emperor Akbar’ Kinda Situation Evoked At His House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News