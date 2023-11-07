After becoming a household name with his TV shows like Fauji, Dil Dariya, Circus, Doosra Keval, and others, he carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. After making his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film Deewana, SRK worked hard to reach where he is today and win fans’ hearts with his charm. However, it wasn’t an easy journey for the actor to become the King Khan of Bollywood. There was also a time when he was replaced and removed from films for different reasons.

But did you know the SRK was once rejected from doing an ad despite asking for lower fees than Aamir Khan? The story goes back to the time when the makers of a viral ad turned to SRK after Aamir demanded hefty fees. Despite Badshah agreeing to do it at a minimum price, he was rejected from getting cast in the ad. Scroll down to know about the story in detail.

Recently, ad Guru Prahlad Kakkar sat for an exciting interview, where he spilled the beans on some of the exceptional ads he has made in his career. During the same, he was also asked about the viral and most popular ad of a soft drink featuring Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Mahima Chaudhary and the story behind the cast. Responding to the same, the ad guru made an interesting revelation that few knew about.

Prahlad Kakkar revealed that while the ad was in the making, Aamir Khan’s name was suggested due to the box office success of ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ at that time. However, when he was approached do that ad, he demanded Rs 25 Lakh. When he refused to lower his price, makers turned toward Shah Rukh Khan, who agreed to do this for just Rs 6 Lakh. Well, the reasons behind him asking for the minimum fees were his personal. Kakkar revealed that the superstar agreed to do it because he wanted to buy a home and move out of his paying guest as he was short of that amount.

The Ad Guru revealed to Times Now News, “Shah Rukh, however still looked like a wannabe main lead. Whereas Aamir looked like a fresh face and not an actor,” who wasn’t keen to do an ad because in the industry at that time, ads were a bad name. It was being said that if an actor was doing ads, it meant that they were not that well in the industry and, hence, were doing ads to make some money. Despite Kakkar telling him that his ad would make him bigger as an actor, he disagreed with him, saying only a feature “film can make him big, not such ads.”

However, later, when Aamir Khan finally agreed to do the ad with the same fees, the makers got him on board and did another ad with Shah Rukh Khan. For the soft drink, they finally got Aamir Khan, Mahima Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rai onboard. Reportedly, Aishwarya became famous overnight as Kakkar received 1000 of phone calls asking him who is ‘Sanju’?

Watch the ad in question below:

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Slammed A Paparazzi “Maine Nahi Bulaya,” Who Rudely Asked, “Toh Bulaya Kyun?” As She Looked Like She Was About To Cry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News