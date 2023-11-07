The deepfake technology has taken over Bollywood and has created quite a chaos. While Artificial Intelligence is meant to help humans, it looks like it has its own share of cons. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video went viral, and many celebs came out in support of the actress. Now, the Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif has fallen victim to a deepfake picture.

As a celebrity, it is easy to access pictures and videos of stars and edit them on objectionable videos and snaps. The picture in question stars Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3. The actress was seen engaged in a towel-clad fight with a Hollywood stuntwoman in the original picture. However, in the deepfake image, Katrina was depicted wearing a low-cut white top instead of the towel.

Katrina and Rashmika’s pictures and videos have been edited using the deepfake AI tool. For those wondering what it actually is, it is synthetic media in which a person in an existing image or video can be easily replaced with someone else’s face. The technology is super-advanced and sometimes it can be difficult to tell the original apart from the deepfake one.

See the pic here:

Another edited picture of Katrina has also gone viral. See here:

Katrina Kaif’s towel scene from Tiger 3 gets morphed. Deepfake picture is garnering attention and it’s really shameful. AI is a great tool but using it to morph women is outright criminal offence. Feels disgusted#tiger3 #morphedpic #katrina @BeingSalmanKhan @yrf @KatrinaKaifFB pic.twitter.com/Jv0ABOsvTQ — Pranit (@pranit_pranu) November 7, 2023

After Rashmika’s video went viral, many including Naga Chaitanya lent support to the Animal actress and demanded action against the makers, “It’s truly disheartening to see how technology is being misused and the thought of what this can progress to in the future is even scarier. Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have and will be a victim to this. Strength to you.”

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan also demanded legal action after the viral video. Even Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram and penned a long note that read, “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent. Every day there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on the internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society?”

