Late actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was a legendary figure in the Indian film industry. He is often regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. The legendary thespian had entertained the masses for nearly 5 decades by delivering several memorable performances and blockbuster films.

Nevertheless, the journey to stardom in the entertainment industry was far from easy for the legendary actor. Few are aware that he encountered significant resistance within his own family. His father, in particular, held no affinity for the world of the arts. Scroll down to know what happened.

In his book, “Dilip Kumar: In the Shadow of a Legend,” author Faisal Farooqui delves into informal conversations and clever exchanges in an attempt to unveil the more private aspects of the man who reigned over the world of Hindi cinema for many years. The author, who shared a friendship with the late legendary actor, reflects on Kumar‘s debut film, “Jwar Bhata,” released in 1944.

As reported by the National Herald India, one revealing anecdote from the book harks back to a time when the actor was still known by his birth name, Yusuf Khan. It was during the promotion of “Jwar Bhata” that the film’s poster read: ‘Jwar Bhata. Starring Dilip Kumar‘. An interesting twist emerges as Kumar’s father, Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan, was returning home one day in the company of his close friend, Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, who happened to be the grandfather of Raj Kapoor. It was during this journey that they chanced upon one of these promotional posters.

Unable to contain his astonishment, he longed to discuss this revelation with his son. Later that day, as Kumar returned home and met with his father, a sense of concern hung in the air. His father told him, “Something strange happened today. I am a bit worried.” Kumar, puzzled by the gravity of his father’s demeanor, earnestly tried to make eye contact.

After a contemplative pause, Dilip Kumar’s father continued, “I was with Lala on the tonga, and on the way, I saw a film poster.” Kumar’s shoulders tensed, and he covertly clenched his hands behind his back, his certainty about keeping his little secret now wavering.

“There was some boy named Dilip Kumar on the poster. I swear by Allah, he looked exactly like you. Was that you on that poster?” asked his father. Kumar found himself frozen in place, unable to meet his father’s gaze, and his voice failed him. His father persisted, “Answer me. Isn’t that you on that poster?” Kumar eventually turned to face his father, his voice barely above a whisper, and responded, “Yes.”

“What followed was a loud crack that sent Yusuf’s head spinning. The next thing he knew, he was on the floor, his palm on his cheek, rubbing the unmistakable sting of a slap,” the book said. “Get out of this house!,” his father ordered Dilip Kumar.

“It was the first time Aghaji had raised his hand on me. I had never seen him angrier. If it weren’t for Amma and Sakina Aapa, he would’ve kicked me out of the house that day,” the book quotes Kumar as saying.

For the initial two years, Dilip Kumar’s father refrained from watching his son’s movies, and despite sharing a home, they went to great lengths to avoid one another. Over time, however, a positive change occurred in their relationship, thanks to the intervention of a close family friend, Professor Dar from Ismail Yusuf College, as recounted in the book.

