Artificial Intelligence can be both a boon and a bane. Recently, a fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral and Bollywood celebrities are not at all pleased with this fake video. From Rashmika to Amitabh Bachchan to Mrunal Thakur, many have slammed trolls for generating a fake video.

For the uninitiated, a video has gone viral on social media wherein it features the Animal actress entering an elevator. The video has garnered millions of views, with over 2.4 million views on the social media platform X. On closer examination, netizens found this video to be an AI-deep fake and not the real Rashmika Mandanna. The video in question was initially uploaded to Instagram on October 8, featuring a woman named Zara Patel.

Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram and penned a long note that read, “Shame on people who resort to such things, it shows that there is no conscience left at all in such people. Thank you @rashmika_mandanna for speaking up, for addressing this issue that so far we have seen glimpses of but a lot of us chose to remain silent. Everyday there are morphed, edited videos of female actors floating around on internet zooming into inappropriate body parts. Where are we heading as a community, as a society? We may be actresses in the “limelight” but at the end of the day each one of us are human. Why aren’t we talking about it? Don’t remain silent, now is not the time.”

Naga Chaitanya also supported Rashmika and demanded action against the makers, “It’s truly disheartening to see how technology is being misused and the thought of what this can progress to in the future is even scarier. Action has to be taken and some kind of law has to be enforced to protect people who have and will be a victim to this. Strength to you.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada also penned a note on X and supported Rashmika, “Several months ago, a video of one of our most favourite actors in an AI avatar performed to Kaavaalaa from Jailer released – only it wasn’t her. It was a Deep Fake. Nobody knows for sure whether Ms Simran had consented in advance to her likeness to be used in the Deep Fake AI rendering of Kaavaalaa. She shared it on her social media pages as well.”

Thank you @Chinmayi for creating awareness on this🙏🏼 hoping strict action is taken and regulated guidelines are put into place. https://t.co/zlo8rJyXw8 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

Even Amitabh Bachchan slammed trolls and supported Rashmika.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is now gearing up for her upcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Parineeti Chopra.

