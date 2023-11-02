Bobby Deol recently made an appearance on Koffee with Karan, where the host enlightened him about his tremendous fan following. The actor was lost in oblivion only to rise again with Prakash Jha’s Ashram. After he nailed Baba Nirala, he was the new internet sensation. The Soldier actor was seen in a lot of projects.

Bobby made his comeback through Salman Khan’s Race with a bulked-up physique and now his beefed-up look from Animal has already gone viral. His glimpse in the teaser was to kill for, and fans have since then been trending the actor for some reason or the other. In fact, there are fan clubs who hail him as Lord Bobby.

There are a lot of Bobby Deol parody accounts on social media, and a fun community on Reddit calls them B**bians, fans of Bobby Deol. While the community keeps sharing a lot of thirst traps, it is also a goldmine for memes, jokes, spoofs, edits, and more.

However, the community is more of a parody account as well, but we wonder why Karan Johar would mention trolls and memes page while appreciating Bobby. However, this thread is a stress-buster as it will make you go ROFL. Check out 5 hilarious Bobby Deol posts in this community.

Bobby Deol Landed On The Moon First!

Well, there is a terrible video edit trolling Bobby Deol’s walk as if he is landing on the moon. The edit has the Soldier actor, with the background music of the same song, taking a stroll on the Moon’s surface. Well, no wonder the Gupt actor is Lord Bobby! A comment on this thread said, “Those who cannot understand miracles of nature term them as fake.”

Check out the post here.

Bobby Deol’s Gupt Review!

A video was shared on this community, which had a fan reaction after Gupt was released. While a kid suggested that the film might run for two weeks. Another man said, “Yeh picture dekhne ke baad laga ki Bobby ko aage kaam milega.” One more kid quipped, “Bobby Deol sahi hai.”

You can watch the entire clip shared by B**bians, of course.

The New Bobby!

A picture from Bobby Deol’s Animal Teaser was shared, and netizens could not get over Bobby Deol’s look and shirtless physique. A comment read, “Bobby 2.0 has been doing some great work for quite some time now. Since Salman gave him the push, IIRC. Hope Animal launches him into prominence, it’s his biggest project in a long time.” Another comment read, “He is aging like fine wine.”

Check out the entire discussion thread here.

Delhi Police promoted Gupt!

Yes, a hilarious post on this sub-red shared a paper clipping that said, “Laavaris Vastu Ki Soochna Dene Par Dilli Police Rakhegi Aapki Pehchaan Gupt!” A handwritten note on the paper cutting says TOI- 13 August 2023! Well, of course, it is a dark joke. Have a look!

This Meme Had Us ROFL!

Remember how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra song got trolled due to its lyrics, especially Love Storiyaan, to rhyme with Kesariya. Well who remembers Bobby Deol’s Gupt Song Bechainiyaan, Betaabiyaan? Check out this hilarious meme.

Meanwhile, if you don’t remember the song. Here, enjoy!

