It was the year 2002 when the box office in Bollywood witnessed one of the weirdest and the most awkward clashes. It was 7th June 2002 when the sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol clashed at the ticket window with Ajay Devgn. Guess why this clash was weird? Well, because both the parties decided to take on each other with films on the same subject.

It seemed more like a revenge battle than a clash when Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s 23rd March 1931: Shaheed decided to fight against Ajay Devgn’s The Legend Of Bhagat Singh on the same day. While Bollywood was shocked by this supposed war, audiences were confused about whom to choose.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed starred Bobby Deol as Bhagat Singh and Sunny Deol as Chandrashekhar Azad. Helmed by Guddu Dhanoa, it also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a very special role. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. Meanwhile, The Legend of Bhagat Singh was also made on a reported budget of 20 crore. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Sunny Deol was very adamant about making a film on Bhagat Singh, and while he had an alleged fallout with Rajkumar Santoshi, the director chose to turn Sunny’s passion project into a war, it seems. Both the Bhagat Singhs arrived on the same Friday at the Box Office, and Ajay Devgn won a National Award for the same. But guess who won the clash?

It was Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s Shaheed, which won the Box Office Battle by a few lakhs. The film collected 7.6 crore, and The Legend of Bhagat Singh collected 7.44 crore. However, both of them were disasters.

During one of his interviews, Sunny Deol reflected upon this failure and shared that he always wanted to make this film and went ahead. The clash, however, should not have happened since both parties lost money because of that.

The actor even confessed that earlier, he wanted to play Bhagat Singh himself, but since the project was delayed, he later felt Bobby Deol was the right choice. He also confessed that he was heartbroken when the film didn’t work because he wanted the youth of this country to know about the real heroes of India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tejas Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Wrap Up Its Disastrous Run Below The 10 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News