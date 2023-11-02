Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo continues its winning run at the Indian box office. After a smashing start, the film maintained a strong momentum in the following days, and as a result, it earned well beyond 300 crores net in 14 days. In the Hindi version, the biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi), and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the latest action thriller received immense love from the audience, and it was evident from the record-breaking box office collection and footfalls that crossed the 2 crore mark in India in the first 11 days. Apart from the original Tamil version, the performance in other dubbed versions has also been impressive, especially the Hindi dubbed version.

In the first 12 days, Leo (Hindi) surpassed the Hindi lifetime collection of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Robot (24 crores). As per the latest update, the film stands at a total of 25.25 crores, as it added a cumulative number of 1.20 crores over the second Tuesday and second Wednesday. With this, it crossed Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 25 crores (Hindi).

Leo (Hindi), after 14 days, stands at the 4th highest net grosser from Kollywood with its Hindi dubbed version. The list is topped by 2018’s 2.0 with 188 crores. Apart from the sequel factor and the presence of Rajinikanth, the film drew great numbers from the Hindi market due to Akshay Kumar being a part of it.

Kabali is in second place with 28 crores, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is in third position with 26 crores. As Leo has already earned 25.25 crores, it will soon surpass Rocketry and even Kabali, only to end up being in the second position.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is already a success story in the Hindi version and is a Plus affair as per Koimoi’s verdict. It’ll be a Hit once it touches the mark of 30 crores, which is an easy task to complete.

Meanwhile, Leo is an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. As per the makers, the film earned 540+ crores gross in 12 days. As per exact numbers, the global collection stands at 546 crores gross, standing below Rajinikanth starrer Jailer’s 605 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

