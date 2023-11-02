12th Fail is a success story. The film has been seeing a constant upswing in collections but what happened on Wednesday was truly unbelievable. It was yet another day when collections went one up over the day before, and that’s not really seen too often. Yes, for small films that are successful, Monday turns out to be better than Friday and then Tuesday also sometimes is better than Monday. However, the settling down begins from Wednesday onwards.

In the case of this Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film, the settling down per se is yet to happen as the collections are continuing to go up. If Tuesday’s collections stood at 1.65 crores, then Wednesday is even bigger at 1.85 crores. One would have thought that due to Karvachauth celebrations, the night shows would be impacted. However, that hasn’t been the case, and there is good occupancy registered.

12th Fail has now reached 11.70 crores, and today it will go past 13 crores rather comfortably. In fact, even 13.50 crores are possible, and if the trend continues as it has been right through the week, then it could well come close to even the 14 crores mark. Vikrant Massey has scored his first theatrical success, and now it has to be seen if he ends up delivering a clean hit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

