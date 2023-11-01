Leo continues to rise and shine at the box office. While it has claimed the spot of the third highest-grossing Tamil film at the worldwide box office, it also continues to achieve massive milestones with its whopping Indian collections. It has left behind the lifetime numbers of Robot (Hindi) and is currently eyeing to surpass Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Hindi). Scroll below for all the details!

Leo was released on 19th October and has completed thirteen days at the ticket windows. The buzz continues to remain strong as Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film continues to pull audiences worldwide. It has also become the highest-grossing film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and is currently on its journey to set challenging milestones for upcoming films in the universe.

As far as the Hindi version is concerned, Leo has added total earnings of 24.05 crores to its kitty. And with that, it has left behind the Hindi lifetime of Rajinikanth & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2010 sci-fi film, Robot, which made lifetime collections of 24 crores.

Its next target at the Indian box office is Mani Ratnam’s historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan 1, which had raked in 25 crores with its Hindi version. The milestone isn’t very far, so celebration calls are already in order for Lokesh Kanagaraj and the Leo team.

Talking about the worldwide box office, Leo has made a whopping sum of 546 crores gross globally within a period of 12 days. It is preceded by Rajinikanth’s Jailer (605 crores gross) and 2.0 (655.44 crores gross), which are the top 2 in the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

We had previously reported that Leo (Hindi) is a plus affair at the Indian box office. The film is, in fact, on its way to defeat Karthikeya 2’s collection in Hindi, which made total collections of 30 crores in its lifetime.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas.

It is produced by produced by Seven Screen Studio. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the action-thriller.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting box office updates!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Collection (Hindi): Thalapathy Vijay To Debut In Top 10 Hindi Versions Of South Films, Here’s The Complete List Topped By Baahubali 2’s 511 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News