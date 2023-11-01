Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s magic has worked a big time with Leo. Not just in Tamil, but the film has done wonders in other languages too, especially the Hindi dubbed version, which is the biggest surprise. Soon, it’ll be in the top 10 Hindi versions of South films at the Indian box office as it’ll easily beat the lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Keep reading to know more!

Before this action thriller, Vijay and Lokesh’s combo struck the right chords in the Hindi belt with their Master. The film was released during COVID-19, and it wasn’t a big success during its theatrical success. Over time, it did really well on OTT and became popular among the Hindi audience with its dubbed version. This time, things just fell in the right place.

As mentioned above, Master earned popularity for both Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. And then, there was the LCU factor that sparked an excitement. Just like Master, LCU’s Vikram wasn’t a theatrical success, but it gained the status of ‘masterpiece’ upon its OTT viewing. These factors really helped in building genuine interest in Leo.

Yes, it was a shocker when we learned that Leo is not releasing in National Cinema Chains in the Hindi belt, but still, the results that are out in front of everyone just prove that the audience has appreciated the film. It’s already a success story, and soon, it’ll get a Hit verdict.

As per the last update, Leo (Hindi) stands at 24.05 crores net at the Indian box office. In the coming days, it’ll surpass Kabali’s 28 crores net. If that happens, it’ll be on the list of top 10 Hindi versions of South films. As of now, the list is topped by the monster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511 crores net).

Take a look at the highest-earning Hindi dubbed versions of South films at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores

RRR – 277 crores

2.0 – 188 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores

Pushpa – 106 crores

Kantara – 81.10 crores

KGF Chapter 1 – 44.09 crores

Karthikeya 2 – 30 crores

Kabali – 28 crores

Meanwhile, globally, Leo has amassed 546 crores gross in just 12 days, including 364 crores gross from India and 182 crores gross from overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Collection After 12 Days (Worldwide): Thalapathy Vijay’s All-Time Blockbuster Is Just 59 Crores Away From Rajinikanth’s Jailer, Set To Be #2 Tamil Grosser In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News