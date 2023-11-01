Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has turned out to be a sensation at the worldwide box office. For the Tamil film industry, it’s been a landmark film in terms of collection, and now, it is just 60 crores away from beating Rajinikanth‘s Jailer globally. The biggie is already the third highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time, and here’s where it stands after a glorious run of 12 days!

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller was released on 19th October and opened to mixed critics reviews, but the audience feedback has been decent. After a record-breaking start globally, the film maintained a strong momentum in the days to follow and showed solid growth over the second weekend. As a result, it is now in the race to be the second highest-grossing film of all time from Kollywood.

It was yesterday, the makers of Leo released an official poster stating the global sum after 12 days. As per it, the film has amassed a gigantic total of 540+ crores gross at the worldwide box office. It is huge, and if calculated, the revised numbers stand at a total of 546 crores gross globally after 12 days.

In Tamil Nadu, Leo is just 10 crores away from hitting a double century, i.e., it stands at 190 crores gross in Thalapathy Vijay’s home ground. In Kerala, a record-breaking business has been witnessed, with 56 crores gross coming in. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the collection is 46 crores gross. In Karnataka, a sum of 38 crores gross has been amassed so far. In the rest of India (ROI), the film has added 34 crores gross. On the whole, the Indian gross after 12 days stands at 364 crores.

Apart from crossing the 360 crores gross milestone in India, Leo has earned a whopping 182 crores gross in overseas, taking the total to 546 crores gross at the worldwide box office after 12 days.

If compared with Rajinikanth’s Jailer (605 crores gross), this Thalapathy Vijay starrer is just 59 crores away, and the distance is expected to be covered in the coming days. So, Kollywood will be getting a new second highest-grossing film of all time in quick succession as Jailer was released in August. It is Rajinikanth’s 2.0, gracing the top spot with 655.44 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

