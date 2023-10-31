Shah Rukh Khan smashed massive records with his Bollywood comeback in 2023. He delivered his first blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, followed by Jawan. The Atlee directorial, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, was a massive success with a worldwide box office collection of 1069.85 crores gross. But did you know? It is the only Bollywood film to achieve an enormous milestone in the South. Scroll below for all the details!

Jawan was released on 7th September worldwide and toppled box office records from the word go. It also turned out to be the second biggest hit of all time after Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge in terms of viewership. It made box office collections of 640.42 crores gross at the Indian box office.

But what most don’t know is that Jawan is the first Bollywood film to have garnered collections of 200 crores gross from the southern states. Yes, you heard that right. Atlee and Shah, Rukh Khan’s union, surely spread its magic to witness what the Hindi film industry had never before!

Jawan was also extra special because of its ensemble star cast, which involved the best of Bollywood and South. While Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role, Nayanthara played his leading lady and made her Bollywood debut. She was seen in some terrific action scenes. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, played the antagonist and was hailed for his portrayal of Kalee.

Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu were seen in pivotal roles, along with special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt.

Thalapathy Vijay was rumored to make a cameo, but things eventually did not work out. However, Atlee has confirmed that he is working on a film starring SRK and the Leo star.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki, which is slated for December 2023. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will be clashing at the box office with Prabhas’ Salaar, and the buzz is higher than ever. Aquaman 2 will also be released on the same day but there are chances that it will, unfortunately, get sandwiched between the Indian biggies.

