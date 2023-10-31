Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is gearing up for a Diwali release. While the advance booking for the film will open in India from November 5 onwards, the ticket windows already opened overseas since the past few days, and the film has been maintaining a slow yet steady pace. While the film is suggesting a strong opening overseas, it might miss the bumper mark.

The Spy-Universe film is ready to roar from November 12. However, the film is being released on Sunday, especially on the festival. The opening day booking trends suggest that the film might actually roar after the release day owing to the festival season.

However, that does not mean that Tiger 3 is registering a weak collection. It still holds strong numbers in advance booking overseas, only behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan in most of the territories. Currently, with 12 days remaining, the film has registered approximately $155K advance booking for the opening day.

The spy-thriller helmed by Maneesh Sharma has been performing the best in UK and UAE territories while it lags behind Jawan in the USA. But the pace for the booking might witness an upward trend in the coming days, as the release date comes closer.

For the time being, Yash Raj Films seems to go low on buzz and hype and not kill the mystery around Tiger and Zoya. In fact, with less than 15 days left for the film to release, the promotions have not been started by the cast and crew. The only things the audience has to look up to are the trailer, the teaser, and the songs from the film.

To put things in perspective, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan both opened at $4.5+ million overseas, and the same was being expected from Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which currently seems like an impossible mission. However, you can not blame the film for the same.

While currently, Tiger 3 seems to miss the $.4.5 – $ 5 million opening mark. If the film would have been released on Saturday instead of Sunday, then the statistics might have been entirely different. The film has been performing better in the UK & UAE, despite UAE-GCC enjoying Friday-Saturday as holidays, and hence collections are generally higher on these days as compared to Sundays. Talking about the US, it has registered $45K for the opening day in the US.

To put things in perspective, Jawan registered a pre-sales of $161 K for the opening day. So, as for now, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif aim for a strong opening but will it match the bumper celebratory numbers registered by Jawan and Pathaan. Is a $5M Opening a possibility, even a question? This needs a little time to be answered with clarity!

For the unversed, Tiger 3 releases on November 12, and while it reunites Salman Khan with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, making way for the Spy-Universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan, it also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office: Katrina Kaif To Finally Get Her First Clean Hit In 6 Years Post Tiger Zinda Hai’s Massive Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News