After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan, the next big thing from Bollywood is Tiger 3. The film marks the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Not just Spy Universe but this biggie is important for Katrina on a personal level as she’ll be looking for a bounce back in the number game. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the Spy Universe officially started with Pathaan and now, as per the makers, the Tiger threequel will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, so without a doubt, it’s going to be a huge affair. The on-ground buzz is already high and we might witness some unheard box office numbers coming in. So, the biggie is carrying the potential of becoming an all time blockbuster.

Coming to Katrina Kaif, the actress is having good run at the Indian box office and it was just her Phone Bhoot which turned out to be complete failure. Before it, she tasted success with Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. However, before Bharat, she had delivered two major failures with Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan.

As we mentioned above, Katrina Kaif did taste success with films like Bharat and Sooryavanshi, but both of them were not clean box office hits. For those who don’t know, Kat had her last bonafide Hit with Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released in 2017. So, it’s been a long wait of 6 years, and it seems that she’ll be finally getting a much-needed Hit with Tiger 3 as things are going smoothly for the film so far.

Be it a trailer, posters, or a recently released song, Tiger 3 is garnering positive talks, and hopefully, it is going bring Katrina Kaif back into the number game.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s films post Tiger Zinda Hai and their performance at the Indian box office (theatrical releases only):

Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) – 145.29 crores (Flop)

Zero (2018) – 97.50 crores (Flop)

Bharat (2019) – 211.07 crores (Plus)

Sooryavanshi (2021) – 195.04 crores (Plus)

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist, and it releases on 12th November.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

