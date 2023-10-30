It was a pleasant atmosphere at the North American box office this weekend as Five Nights At Freddy’s smashed it out of the park by pulling off a rocking number for the opening weekend. In the course of doing so, it ended the supremacy of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and was almost there in surpassing the domestic debut of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Emma Tammi, the film is an adaptation of the video game of the same name. Released on 27th October, the horror flick opened to mixed reviews, but that clearly hasn’t affected its run in the domestic market. As of now, on Rotten Tomatoes, it is standing at a score of 26% (based on reviews). However, speaking about the audience score, it is 88% (based on verified users’ ratings).

Before the release, Five Nights At Freddy’s was projected to earn at least $50 million during the opening weekend, but when Friday’s number of $39.7 million came in (inclusive of Thursday previews), it was clear that the film was going to perform way beyond the projected score. In the latest update, the number almost surpassed Oppenheimer‘s weekend.

As per Deadline’s report, Five Nights At Freddy’s earned $78 million (estimates) at the North American box office by Sunday. This is huge as it has emerged as the biggest-ever domestic debut for a Halloween weekend release, leaving Puss in Boots‘ $34 million way behind. It is also the biggest weekend grosser for a PG-13 horror film as it surpassed The Mummy Returns’ $68.13 million.

In 2023, Five Nights At Freddy’s has already bagged the biggest opening for a horror film to date by beating Scream 6’s $44.4 million. As per EntTelligence, the film recorded 6 million footfalls over the weekend.

It is to be noted that the film is a hybrid release as apart from theatres, it also arrived on the Peacock streaming service simultaneously, which makes these numbers more impressive.

Five Nights At Freddy’s almost surpassed Oppenheimer’s opening weekend of $82.4 million as it got missed by a distance of just $4.4 million. Speaking about the other releases currently running in theatres, the Emma Tammi directorial has toppled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour‘s weekend supremacy as the concert film made just $14.7 million (estimates) during this weekend (3rd weekend).

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the collection of this horror flick stands at $130.6 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office: Jason Momoa Starrer Gets Postponed By 2 Days, Is It A Masterstroke Played By Makers To Maximize The Business During Christmas?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News