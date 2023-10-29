DC’s highly-anticipated film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2, is all set to arrive this December. As recently reported, the film has been postponed by a couple of days, and now, it’ll be directly clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar at the Indian box office. In short, it has been sandwiched between the two Indian biggies, leading to possible destruction. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, the Aquaman sequel stars Jason Momoa in a titular role. It serves as a sequel to 2018’s Aquaman and is said to be the final installment in DCEU (DC Extended Universe). As the first part is still the highest-grossing film in DCEU, expectations are sky-high, and fans are hoping for DC’s bounce back after multiple underperformers.

Originally, Aquaman 2 was supposed to be released on 20th December, but recently, it was made official that the film will be released a couple of days later, i.e., on 22nd December. It is a good strategy to encash Christmas Day during the extended opening weekend. However, in India, it’s a suicidal move as two giants – Dunki and Salaar, are releasing on the same day.

There have been reports stating that Dunki is releasing a day earlier (21st December) than its scheduled release date in India, but there’s no official confirmation about it, so let’s stick to the original date of 22nd December. On the other side, Salaar is ready to arrive on 22nd December. Joining the party is now Aquaman 2, which will directly face these two biggies.

The first and biggest problem for Aquaman 2 would be fetching a good screen count in India, and that’s clearly not going to happen. Yes, despite being a DC film and a follow-up to a successful franchise, the Jason Momoa starrer won’t get enough screens as no exhibitor would be willing to lose his chance of milking up the high-voltage clash between Dunki and Salaar.

Another bigger drawback for Aquaman 2 is that it won’t get the needed IMAX screen count in India. As we all know, for big screen spectacles, IMAX plays a major contributor at the box office. Sadly, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be getting minimal to no IMAX screens as Prabhas‘ much-awaited Salaar is ready to secure all IMAX screens in India.

So, on the whole, it’s a suicidal clash for Aquaman 2 in India, and it might even fail to cross its predecessor’s 55 crores net lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Five Nights At Freddy’s Surpasses Projection & To Be The Biggest Halloween Weekend Opener By Going Past Puss In Boots’s $34 Million, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour To Hit $150 Million

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News