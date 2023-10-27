Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been in the news for some time now, and it has not been in a good light. There were several reports about Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen making special appearances in Aquaman 2, but that seems unlikely now. Director James Wan gives discouraging news about the Batman cameos in the upcoming DC film.

The shift in power of the DC Universe caused a lot of changes there, with James Gunn and Peter Safran as the heads. This will probably also be the last time fans will see Momoa as Arthur Curry, as reports suggest that he will continue to work with DC, but he might appear as Lobo after his forthcoming film. Scroll below to get all the deets.

The fans saw Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman in The Flash, which had a disappointing run at the box office. That was also the last time people had seen Affleck in the DC role. At least, that’s what James Wan’s latest comment indicates since the Ezra Miller-led film came out before Aquaman 2. In an interview with Empire Magazine via The Flash Film News on X, the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director addressed the Batman scenes of Affleck and Michael Keaton.

Wan revealed that they shot the scenes, but now they will not be using them in Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He said, “Probably not. All I’ll say is that those scenes were just to have something in the bank in case we needed to explain time continuity if we came out first. But it ended up with Lost Kingdom coming after The Flash.”

James Wan comments if Batman might appear in #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom: “Probably not. All I’ll say is that those scenes were just to have something in the bank in case we needed to explain time continuity if we came out first. But it ended up with Lost Kingdom coming after The… pic.twitter.com/Ys7uVpvVHz — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) October 26, 2023

Since the events of The Flash altered the reality of the DC Universe, it is not logical to include Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman scenes in Aquaman 2, as it is coming out after The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.

It is indeed disappointing for the fans. The film was already creating controversy after the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fiasco. After many scandals and controversies, the film is finally coming out next month. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on 20th December.

