Did you know Hollywood hottie Salma Hayek has never undergone a knife to change her facial features, unlike most celebrities? She has never gotten Botox done but practices yoga to keep her health in check, and friends, that’s what we call aging gracefully. The actress was recently snapped in New York City during an event where she made quite a few heads turn with her stunning appearance in a three-piece golden in a way that only she could.

Hayek has been active in Hollywood for decades now, with her fan following growing by multiple folds with each passing year. The OG ‘It Girl’ of Hollywood, Salma also boasts the title of a fashionista who can ace any fit by adding her signature charm to it. Even at the age of 57, the ‘Eternals‘ star can rock a swimsuit, giving fitness and fashion influencers a run for their money.

Salma Hayek – who is otherwise known for her sizzling appearances, recently meant business only when she arrived to attend the World Monument Fund’s 34th annual Hadrian Gala at The Rainbow Room in New York City. Shimmering bright in a three-piece gold suit on October 25, she brought the much-needed bling to the otherwise monotonous fall.

The actor’s three-piece suit consisted of an open-fronted blazer with lapel necks and power shoulder, a vest, and wide-leg pants – dripping in gold. She accessorized the look with a gold box clutch and wore a diamond necklace and earrings. Going with a very Taylor Swift-coded glam, Hayek swiped on a classic red lip, which she accentuated with extremely gorgeous bronzy eyeshadow and feathered lashes. Her well-contoured cheeks anchored her power dressing, and the subtle blush was just the cherry on the top. As for her hair, her luscious locks cascaded down her shoulder with a deep side part. Check out below:

Salma Hayek-Pinault attends World Monuments Fund's 34th Annual Hadrian Gala. pic.twitter.com/BgLj0FkdaQ — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 26, 2023

Salma Hayek often highlights the role of exercise in maintaining a youthful appearance. In an interview with actress Kelly Ripa on her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Hayek revealed that active medication has shown results on her skin and body. “Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. You look 20 again. When I don’t do it for a while, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop,” she said.

