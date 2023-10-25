Salma Hayek is among the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. With her sheer talent and dedication, she has proved her acting mettle and given away many major blockbusters throughout her career. The actress has a several decades-long acting career and to date, she is one of the most stylish actresses ever. At 57, Salma has been shelling out major fashion goals and her outfits are always pretty and perfect. She once slipped into a stunning green dress with a huge cutout and brought our wildest dreams come true, flaunting her figure in it.

After starting off as an actress in Mexico, Salma moved to Hollywood and began finding work. She landed a small part in the 1993 film My Crazy Life, but her breakthrough came two years later with Desperado, as she was cast as the lead opposite Antonio Banderas. Since the 1995 film, Salma has never shied away from doing some raunchy scenes.

Well, the actress also does not shy away from showing off a lot of her skin through her clothes. She has been defying all age-related myths with her ever-so-stylish outfits and toned figure. Back in 2021, Salma Hayek celebrated her reaching 17 million followers on Instagram. She surely was feeling like wearing green for the moment and did it but with style.

The Eternals star wore a sleeveless green dress with a plunging neckline. The front featured a ring detailing with which the top and the bottom parts came together. The two parts were separate in the rest of the area, including the back, creating an illusion that it was a co-ord set when seen from behind.

Well, all her followers know Salma Hayek is a beach babe, and she made sure to celebrate her new milestone by the sea. The now 57-year-old accessorized the look with a layered pearl necklace and elegant drop earrings. She also wore a gold bracelet on one of her wrists that perfectly complemented the rest of the look.

The Grown Ups actress partially tied her curly locks at the back. Her minimal makeup included a nude base, kohl, and some highlighter. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star was surely in her moment as she ditched footwear and walked barefoot on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

What are your views on Salma Hayek’s look? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion stories.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Redefines Her Supermodel Status In Dangerously Revealing Swimsuit With Deep Neckline, Proving She Got That ‘Yummy-Yum’ That Can Make Not Only Justin Bieber But Anyone Drool!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News