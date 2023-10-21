Salma Hayek is undoubtedly talented and one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. After making a career in Mexican TV and cinema, she moved to Hollywood and established herself as a leading actress with her impeccable acting skills. As Desperado marked her first lead role in the industry, it also had her first n*de scene and describing the same, the actress once revealed that she kept crying all the time.

Hayek has been in the industry for decades. From her acting to fashion picks, her fans love her for everything. She is known to be an outspoken person who never shies away from speaking her heart out and welcoming.

After landing a small part in the 1993 film My Crazy Life, Salma Hayek was spotted by Robert Rodriguez, who cast her in the 1995 film Desperado, opposite Antonio Banderas. Once, during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Eternals actress revealed that the s*x scene in the movie was not in its script. Moreover, she found out about it after the production had already begun.

While Antonio was like her brother and the director’s wife, Elizabeth Avellan, was her best friend, she agreed to do the scene, but in a closed set. Talking about her experience, Salma Hayek said, “One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends.” “But he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And I was so embarrassed that I was crying.”

The Frida actress added that she kept crying throughout the filming of the scene, despite the closed set. Salma Hayek recalled, “I was not letting go of the towel. They [other three people in the room] would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.”

However, she kept thinking how her father and her brother would react to the scenes. The From Dusk Till Dawn actress said, “When you’re not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother. And, are they going to see it?” As a result, Salma Hayek made sure her father and brother watched the movie with her. They left the theater before the scene and returned after it was over.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Is Now ‘Falling In Love’ With Travis Kelce & It Is No Longer Just A ‘Fling,’ Sources Say She Is Blown Away

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News