Salma Hayek is among Hollywood’s most popular actresses and enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from her stunning acting skills, Salma is also known for always being candid about her feelings and speaking her heart out. As the actress has had an illustrious acting career, she also regrets doing some roles. Once, the actress revealed how she had to drag herself out of her trailer to shoot Wild Wild West.

The 1999 western action film Wild Wild Wes also saw Will Smith, Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh in major roles. The movie was not received well by the audience and left critics disappointed.

Several actors have often opened up about the 1999 movie and how it came out to be a disaster. Even Will Smith had some issues with the Barry Sonnenfeld directorial. While Salma Hayek has always spoken against the costume she was put in for the film, she also once claimed that she had to force herself out of her trailer to shoot the movie.

In 2002, the actress appeared for a chat with IGN where she compared shooting for Wild Wild West to the n*dity in her 2002 film Frida. The actress mentioned how lying n*ked with another woman in bed was of little concern for her than slipping into a corset gown for Wild Wild West. She said, “I’ll tell you, there’s n*dity in this film, but for example, I did Wild Wild West, and while I was never n*ked in Wild Wild West, I felt a lot more naked and embarrassed wearing that stupid costume. I would have to push myself out of the trailer every day.”

Salma Hayek in Wild Wild West… are we seeing a trend here? pic.twitter.com/M9VYQLa6EM — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) January 25, 2021

She continued, “I cannot tell you how [much more] mortifying that was than actually being completely n*ked in bed with another woman.” While Salma hated the movie, her profile as an actor did get better afterwards.

