Jennifer Lawrence is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood. She is known for her raw talent, versatility, and charismatic personality. She has delivered amazing performances in films like Red Sparrow, The Hunger Games Trilogy, and many more.

Lawrence’s breakthrough came with her lead role as Ree Dolly in the independent film ‘Winter’s Bone’ (2010). Following her breakthrough, Jennifer Lawrence skyrocketed to global fame with her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ film series (2012-2015).

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood now. Over the years, the actress has won millions of hearts with her performances on the big screen, building a huge fan base that supports her throughout her career. She has a net worth that is reported to be $160 million as of 2023, claims Celebrity Net Worth report. Let’s take a look at what contributes to her massive net worth.

Jennifer Lawrence Income

The Hunger Games star makes almost all of her earnings from acting. Her base salary would be around $15 million, and given her position as one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, it would increase greatly in light of the accomplishments made.

Jennifer Lawrence, who directed Winter’s Bone, made $3,000 a week from the movie. Additionally, it was stated that she earned $500,000 from the first Hunger Games movie, up to $10 million for the second and $30-40 million for the third. Red Sparrow and Passengers brought in $15 million and $20 million for Jennifer, respectively.

For her Netflix original film Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence earned almost $25 million, $5 million less than her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Expenditure

Jennifer Lawrence naturally leads a lavish lifestyle because she is one of the highest-paid actors in the business. The actress has a Tesla, Cadillac, Audi, Volkswagen, and Chevrolet and a lavish home in the United States. In addition to this, Jennifer Lawrence takes lovely vacations to unwind between roles in films. Generally speaking, travelling the world with her husband would be expensive.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Real Estate Investments

Jennifer Lawrence started her career in real estate in 2014 when she shelled out a staggering $8.225 million for a 5,500-square-foot Beverly Hills residence. The actress eventually spent $15.6 million on an Upper West Side penthouse condo in 2016, which she later sold for $15.45 million. Unfortunately, when it was sold, it only made $9.9 million, costing the actress $5 million.

Later, in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence used the $9 million to buy a second flat in New York City, this time in Tribeca. Currently renting out the flat, the actress makes between $25,000 and $30,000. In October 2020, the actress invested $22 million in a 5,000-square-foot condo in New York City’s West Village.

