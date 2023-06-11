Alexandra Daddario is the epitome of beauty and a s*x bomb when it comes to flaunting her fashion skills. Her hypnotic blue eyes, gorgeous fit figure and alarming smile are enough to enchant you. Today, we stumbled upon one of her LA Film Festival looks from 2018, where she looked like an absolute stunner. Check it out below, as I will be decoding her lookbook.

Alexandra enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires her social media page, where she posts every now and then from her daily life, be it attending some events or her vacation days. Her bikini looks are to die for! She puts her hourglass figure on a show quite often, and we ain’t complaining!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2018, Alexandra Daddario graced the red carpet of the LA Film Festival, looking like a hot piping red velvet cupcake with the icing being her charming smile. In the pictures, the Baywatch actress can be seen wearing a beautiful flowy red gown with the deepest neckline, exposing her busty assets and b**b cheeks through it. The outfit had a twisted waistline detailing, which gave an edge to her figure. She looked like a s*xy real-life princess in it.

Check out the pictures shared by one of her fan pages on Twitter:

📸EVENT 28th September | ‘Nomis’ Premiere at Los Angeles Film Festival Closing Night (1) #AlexandraDaddario pic.twitter.com/BDURdXBxIz — Alexandra Daddario Daily (@DaddarioAlexFR) September 29, 2018

To add a sparkle to the look, Alexandra Daddario wore a pair of statement diamond studs along with a black purse. She opted out of any neckpieces to keep the focus on her exposing V-neckline. For makeup, Alexandra wore a full coverage foundation with soft peach blush and contoured cheeks and nose, defined brows, and dramatic winged liner, which gave a definition to her blue eyes and kept her lips nude with some clear gloss. The actress tied her hair in a sleek top bun and let her shoulders and neck breathe a little.

It’s a perfect option for summer, no? What do you think of Alexandra Daddario’s look? Let us know!

Stick to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Megan Fox Upcycled The Barbie Era With Her Hot Pink Metallic Co-Ord Set Showing Off Her Washboard Abs & N*pples – Do You Think She Could Have Given A Competition To Margot Robbie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News