Alexandra Daddario knew what she signed for when she agreed to do the movie Baywatch and was quite upfront about it. Daddario and Zac Efron once said that the busty assets of their film would attract more audience in the theatres while speaking of this revamped movie version of the classic ’90s TV series that made Pamela Anderson a legend and an icon. Keep reading to know the deets.

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra marked her mainstream Hollywood debut with this film which also featured Dwayne Johnson in a pivotal role. The movie failed to live up to the expectation of the audience and received negative reviews from the audience. Even a jacked Efron and the Rock couldn’t save it. But the lead pair surely understood the assignment and the offerings people expected from it.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron tried to dell their film Baywatch by saying that the film is ‘perfect’ for a date night in a weird way, and their next statement was a little off-putting. Zac and Alexandra, whose alleged dating rumours were all over the news, were asked whether their movie is the perfect date-night movie or not. She said, “Because you get to laugh. If you’re going to go on a romantic date, I think it’s an opportunity to go out and have fun. And it’s romantic in a weird way.”

After Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron gave his input to it, and that’s when things became weird. Efron added, “This is the perfect date movie. It’s disarming. It’s hilarious; it’s got action for the guys, there’s some romance, there’s b**bs. It sounds better when you say b**bs.” Making it weirder, Daddario said, “The b**bs will bring people to the theatre – my b**bs. And there’s abs.”

Unfortunately, nor her b**bs and neither his abs brought the audience to the theatres, and Baywatch ended up receiving multiple nominations at the 38th Golden Raspberry Awards, including Worst Picture and Worst Actor for Zac.

