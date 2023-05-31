What a month it’s turning out to be at the box office. First, it was The Kerala Story that ended up entering the 200 Crore Club, hence extending its all-time blockbuster run. Now Fast X has emerged as a hit and is set to celebrate its next big milestone, the 100 Crore Club.

The film should score a century today as it has already reached 98.75 crores*. The film is seeing decent numbers coming on the weekdays as 1.75 crores* more came on Tuesday. These are on the same lines as The Kerala Story, which is collecting as much in the fourth week, showing that it is the most liked film of the season. Still, in the times when nothing is really working at the box office, it’s good to see that the Vin Diesel led ensemble action affair is at least finding respectable numbers in the second week as well.

Fast X has ended up doing well, keeping the flag high for the Fast & Furious franchise in India. It also speaks a lot about how action films have a steady market in the country, which establishes the case for more such offerings from the genre to keep attracting footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

