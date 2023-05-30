The Tovino Thomas starrer ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ has emerged as the biggest industry hit in the history of Malayalam cinema.

Continuing its dream run in theatres across the world, the film crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide. The movie has now surpassed another milestone by minting Rs 160 crore worldwide in just 25 days, with an overwhelming run in five languages now.

For the first time in Mollywood history, a movie is being hailed nationwide and the response has given the Malayalam film industry a new identity across states and countries. ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ is said to be getting standing ovations in theatres everywhere.

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph with an ambitious budget, ‘2018’ has a prominent star cast comprised of Tovino, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali and Tanvi in lead roles.

The director has succeeded in recreating the Kerala floods with the creative support of competent production and art teams led by the production designer and art director Mohandas.

2018 is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under the banners of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. It is Kavya Film Company’s second back-to-back blockbuster after ‘Malikappuram‘.

