Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia had a beautiful friendship with Ram Charan, with whom he worked in the film Zanjeer in 2013. However, the movie tanked miserably at the box office. But did that affect their bond? Now, the director opened up about how their friendship grew after the film flopped and complained about the actor’s bad habit. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

For the unversed, Ram had debuted in Bollywood with the film Zanjeer along with Priyanka Chopra. But it couldn’t make much impact on the box office. However, now Charan gained global fame after his film RRR’s OST Naatu Naatu received an Oscar.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Apoorva Lakhia revealed that the box office failure didn’t affect his friendship with Ram Charan but complained that the actor never picked up his calls. He said, “Ram Charan is a really good friend of mine. In fact, even though Zanjeer did not perform well (at the box office), I have visited him at his house (in Hyderabad) and stayed with him many times. But now, he doesn’t pick my phone calls. Pata nahi, badal gaya hai phone ke nahi… His wife (Upasana) replies but not him.”

When Apoorva Lakhia was asked whether he sent any message to Ram Charan during RRR, he said, “He called me from Ukraine and asked me what I was upto. I told him that I was not doing (anything major). He said ‘I need to shoot two to three action sequences of the second unit, can you come and do it?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll get back to you.’ Then he called again and asked, ‘Can you?’ I was shooting something or working on something so I couldn’t go. That was the last time I think I spoke to him and he calls me randomly but he doesn’t answers my calls.”

Apoorva further added that he knows Ram Charan is busy with his professional career and that his wife, Upasana, hosts him whenever he visits the city. But it’s been a while since he has visited Hyderabad.

For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child together. Well, did you know about this bad habit of Ram Charan? Let us know.

