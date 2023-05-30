Madhoo stepped into Bollywood with the film Phool Aur Kaante but became an overnight sensation after her film Roja became a superhit movie. However, after a few years in the industry, the actress decided to quit showbiz and return to her regular life. Now, she expressed her regret and shared that she is not proud of her decision that she didn’t keep any touch with her co-actors. Keep scrolling to know more.

The actress had a varied range of a career that covered Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films. For the unversed, after quitting the industry, the actress had gotten busy with her normal life. However, after five years, she realised she was not a homemaker.

Now, in a recent interview with Radio Nasha Official, Madhoo opened up about the regrets she has after quitting the industry and said, “I was out of touch with them for 10-12 years because when I decided to exit the film industry, I decided that I didn’t want any contact with the industry guys. I don’t know why. I am not proud of that decision. I was like, ‘I am done. I need to get out of the industry,’ and that’s how I exited and so I was not in touch.”

Madhoo further added that even though she has got back with her female friends, she is not in a good space with the heroes and explained, “But today, all of them are back in my zone. I just partied with Raveena and Shilpa. We get together at functions and events. We are all grown up, we are all married and we all have children. I am not in a good space with my heroes.”

Years after quitting the industry, Madhoo returned to the screens with the film Shaakuntalam as Menaka, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

What do you think of Madhoo’s regrets? Let us know in the comments.

