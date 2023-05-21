Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was one of the most successful films when it was released in 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji & Kajol in the lead. Did you know that Raveena Tandon was offered a role in the classic film, but she rejected it? Scroll down to know why.

Before Rani took on the role of Tina in the 1998 film, many popular female actors of the time rejected the role, and Raveena was one of them. However, the actress has her own reasons for turning down the role, even though she liked the character.

During a conversation with ETimes, Raveena Tandon revealed that she rejected the role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because she was coming back after a sabbatical and believed that her career was “zero”, so she did not want to play a second lead.

“When Karan came to me for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, unfortunately, I was at a time when my career was zero. I was restarting entirely after the sabbatical, and I was quite messed up, and for me, it was something that I wanted…” Raveena Tandon said, adding that it was a “nice role”, but she was concerned that she would be playing a second lead to one of her contemporaries, Kajol, which wouldn’t have fared well for her career.

“It was very difficult for me to explain to Karan about the situation that I was in. I really regret that to date, and we are still trying to work together,” she said. Raveena said that had she done the role, she would have only been offered second leads in other films.

The National Award-winning actress went on to say that she had recently finished the Rakshak song “Sheher Ki Ladki” and that she hoped to regain the fame she had formerly enjoyed with the films Mohra and Dilwale, in which she starred as the single protagonist and profited from author-supported roles. “I wanted to get back to that standing, and unfortunately, what happened with me was after ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’, I got offered so many ‘item songs’ like they were called at that time,” she said and recalled getting offered Dil Se’s Chaiyya Chaiyya.

“My biggest regret is also Chaiyya Chaiyya, by the way. I hear ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and still feel pain in my heart. Mani sir called me, Shah Rukh had called me and said, do this, but I was getting stereotyped as an item girl,” Raveena Tandon said.

It is also worth pointing out that not only Raveena, Shilpa Shetty and a host of other actresses also turned down the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya before Malaika Arora finally took it up.

