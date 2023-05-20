Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following, and there’s no denying that. Time and again, we have seen his diehard fans doing the craziest things to get their favourite star’s attention. We must say not only SRK but even Bollywood is also followed across the globe and we have often seen foreigners grooving to the hit tracks on different occasions. Recently, while scrolling through social media, we came across such a video that saw a flash mob happening right in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The superstar is currently enjoying shooting his movies. After a break of a couple of years, SRK returned with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which got box offices ringing. He’s now busy shooting for his upcoming films Jawan and Dunki.

Recently, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and shared a heartwarming video of people dancing to a Shah Rukh Khan song. The clip sees a couple of young men surrounded by a huge number of people as they begin grooving to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s ‘Bole Chudiya’.

Captioning the video the user wrote called it Shah Rukh Khan’s world and wrote, “It is @iamsrk’s world and we just happen to be living in it. As seen on a random evening walk around town.” Watch the video below:

It is @iamsrk’s world and we just happen to be living in it. As seen on a random evening walk around town. pic.twitter.com/o3KQmGvezB — Siddharth Singh (@siddharth3) May 18, 2023

Reacting to the video a user wrote, “Random songs can be played anywhere in today’s times…one is every 6 people in the world in an Indian and Bollywood has immense soft power..SRK is massive but this is too much of an exaggeration to claim that he owns the world…”

Isn’t that an amazing and heartwarming clip. Well, we can’t stop watching it on loop, can you?

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are waiting with bated breath for his much-anticipated cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 that also stars Katrina Kaif.

