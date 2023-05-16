It’s a heartbreaking update coming in for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as from hereon, the superstar will no longer talk about his personal life to the media or won’t give any interviews. Yes, you read that right! Khan even maintained silence around his Pathaan’s release and it will be the same moving forward. Keep reading to know more!

With YRF’s Pathaan, SRK made a smashing comeback after a hiatus of 4 long years. Everyone was surprised when it was learnt that the actor didn’t carry out any promotional events and interviews for the film. However, it turned out to be a perfect decision as the hype was built to watch Khan directly on the big screen. Now, the same strategy will be seen for his all upcoming films.

As per Aaj Tak’s Sudhir Chaudhary, he tried to communicate with Shah Rukh Khan and invite him to their show ‘Seedhi Baat’ to open up about his personal life, especially topics like Aryan Khan’s arrest and much more. In return, he got a message from the actor’s side. As per it, Khan will no longer give any interviews on the public platform or talk to the media about his personal life because he won’t be able to control himself while talking about the turmoil he went through. He wants his audience to watch him directly on the big screen.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. After that, the actor will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

