Jai Shri Ram, a sensational track from Adipurush, an upcoming mythological Magnum opus by T-Series and Retrophiles has been gaining love from fans and artists around the world. With over 70 million views in less than 4 days, the trailer of Adipurush has already been trending all over.

More recently, the Havas Guruhi group of musicians from Tashkent, Uzbekistan uploaded a high-energy performance of the song, Jai Shri Ram on their channel.

The group broke the internet a couple of weeks ago with its mesmerising rendition of the Bollywood number “Ami Je Tomar” that was also reposted by the featuring star Karthik Aryan. Now, it has done it again with a track from Adipurush.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

