Filmmaker Om Raut announced his next directorial venture at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The project is a monumental biopic on Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam titled Kalam: The Missile Man of India. At the prestigious film festival unveiling the title, Raut delved into the much-anticipated project and shared insights on casting Dhanush in the lead role.

Speaking about the film, Raut said, “The teachings of Dr. Kalam are instilled in every youth. I read his book Wings of Fire when I was in college, and I can say that everything I am doing today, and everything I aspire to be, is inspired by the teachings in that book. It changed my perspective on life and that is exactly why I am standing here today.”

He further added, “I’ve always been deeply inspired by Dr. Kalam’s journey. From what I’ve observed, his life was anchored in three key aspects. First is education he was a great teacher who placed immense value on quality learning. Second is innovation particularly indigenous innovation. He encouraged us to develop within our country. And the third is resilience the willpower to stay committed to our purpose. I always wanted to make a film based on these principles. By God’s grace, producer Abhishek Agarwal approached me with the same idea. When he asked if I’d be interested, I told him I was already working on something similar. He flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and we discussed it in detail. Eventually, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, with whom I’ve worked on two previous films, came on board for this as well. This marks our third collaboration, and we’re moving ahead with full force.”

Why Om Raut Cast Dhanush As APJ Abdul Kalam?

Speaking about casting Dhanush to portray Mr. Kalam, Raut said, “When portraying Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, it’s essential to capture not just his achievements, but also his spiritual journey and teachings. That’s the most challenging part of a biopic like this. And I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen. He is the perfect fit, and on behalf of my entire team, I thank him for choosing to be a part of this important project.”

More About Kalam: The Missile Man Of India

Om Raut is renowned for directing big projects like Adipurush, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Lokmanya, and others. He is now set to direct another big film, Kalam: The Missile Man of India, headlined by Dhanush and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, who backed The Kashmir Files and Parmanu. Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on impactful biopics like Neerja and Maidaan, has written the screenplay.

With anticipation running high, Kalam: The Missile Man of India promises to delve deep into the life of Dr. Kalam from his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a celebrated aerospace scientist, visionary, teacher, and ultimately, the people’s president. Widely known as the “Missile Man of India,” his legacy, immortalized through Wings of Fire, continues to inspire generations. More than just a film, this project is a powerful cinematic tribute—an exploration of leadership, integrity, and the vision that helped shape a nation.

