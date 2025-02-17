Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is very close to touch the 150 crore mark and in four days, the film stands at an estimated total collection of 146.4 crore. The film has impressed the audiences with its brave story telling of the Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj.

Budget & Recovery

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the period drama has been mounted on a budget of 130 crore and against this reported budget the film has earned a total of 146.6 crore*, officially entering the profit-making zone!

Chhaava Box Office Day 4 Estimates

As per the early trends, Chhaava on the fourth day, Monday, February 17, earned in the range of 24 – 25 crore at the box office but this is a very respectable Monday drop from the previous day’s 49.03 crore!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Vicky Kaushal’s film.

Day 1: 33.1 crore

Day 2: 39.3 crore

Day 3: 49.03 crore

Day 4: 25 crore*

Total: 146.43 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Much Higher Than Tanhaji’s 4-Day Total

Vicky Kaushal’s Sambhaji avatar in the film has earned almost 93% higher than Ajay Devgn‘s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was also a period film based on a Maratha warrior. Tanhaji in four days earned a total of 75 crore at the box office!

Chhaava VS Vicky Kaushal’s Highest-Grossing Film

The highest-grossing film of Vicky Kaushal‘s career is Uri: The Surgical Strike. The war drama based on true events has earned a total of 244.06 crores at the box office. Chhaava has earned almost 59% of this total collection and is inching towards Uri’s total collection!

