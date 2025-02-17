Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is performing like a beast at the box office. The film, in four days, is only one step away from Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s total ticket sales of 3.58 million total ticket sales. Now, Vicky Kaushal is very close to axing this target!

Brings The Biggest Sunday!

The period drama, helmed by Laxman Utekar, has managed to register the biggest ticket sales on Sunday for a Bollywood film on BMS. In fact, it has destroyed the previous best, Sky Force, registering 233% higher ticket sales!

In the first weekend, Chhaava recorded a ticket sale of 3.04 million, while Akshay Kumar‘s Sky Force registered a ticket sale of 935K on BMS. In fact, the ticket sales on Monday are hinting at yet again the biggest for Bollywood.

The four-day ticket sale of the film is growing on Monday, February 17. The period drama till 7 pm has added 404K ticket sales till 9 pm, selling almost 27K tickets per hour.

4-Day Ticket Sales Of Chhaava

Chhaava has already registered 3.4 million ticket sales in 4 days. However, Monday numbers included in this figure have been monitored till 9 pm and might grow further. But it would not be possible to beat the 2nd highest 4-day total ticket sales registered by Stree 2

Check out the 4-day ticket sales of Hindi films on BMS.

Jawan: 6.02 Million

Stree 2: 4.09 Million

Chhaava: 3.4 Million* (till Monday, 9 pm)

Dunki: 2.04 Million

Fighter: 1.93 Million

It would be interesting to see where the final numbers for the film would land on BMS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

