Vicky Kaushal has knocked it out of the park with his historical action drama, Chhaava. After a fantastic Saturday, the box office collections surged further and almost touched the 50 crore mark. It has now become his second highest-grosser of all time. Scroll below for the exciting day 3 update!

Another 25% jump on Sunday!

All the predictions have been surpassed by leaps and bounds. Laxman Utekar’s directorial was expected to perform well in Maharashtra. It very well lived up to the predictions, but only to perform in a far superior manner. Besides, it is also witnessing good footfall in North India, as positive word-of-mouth is growing nationwide.

On day 3, Chhaava added 49.03 crores to the kitty. It witnessed a 25% jump from 39.30 crores earned on Saturday. An upward graph was supposed to be a good sign, but a 100 crore club in the opening weekend was far from expectations.

Take a look at the first-weekend box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Total: 121.43 crores

The best is yet to come because Chhaava will witness another big boost on Wednesday, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. It only needs to hold itself well today and tomorrow.

Chhaava vs Vicky Kaushali’s highest grossers

Drumrolls, please, because Chhaava is now Vicky Kaushal’s third highest-grosser of all time. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Sam Bahadur and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the top 5.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing films below:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores

Raazi – 123.17 crores

Chhaava – 121.43 crores

Sam Bahadur – 90.75 crores

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crores

As visible, Raazi is now only 1.74 crores away from Raazi, which is currently in the second spot. That milestone will be surpassed like a cakewalk today!

Post that, it is to be seen how fast it beats Uri: The Surgical Strike to set new benchmarks in the filmography of Vicky Kaushal.

