The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic drama Loveyapa is witnessing an extremely underwhelming run at the box office. On its 9th day, the film is still yet to cross 7 crores. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer earned 11 lakhs at the box office when it comes to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of almost 31% since the film had amassed almost 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 6.8 crores.

The movie is yet to cross 7 crores despite 9 days of its release which is indeed disappointing. It was expected that the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer would mint decent numbers because it got fairly positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, the same did not get translated into the box office performance.

Loveyapa also faced a tough competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam which completely toppled it off. Now, with the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava raging a storm at the box office, things are pretty much done and dusted for the romantic flick. This marked both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut theatrical release since their last films were released on OTT platforms. But sadly, it seems that there is little or no hope for the movie.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young couple who decide to swap their phones for a day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava North America Box Office: Biggest Start For Bollywood In 2025, Earns 307% More Than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News